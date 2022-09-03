Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Down 7.2% This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $306.67 million and $6.78 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0578 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00094161 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020835 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00260961 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00022679 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

