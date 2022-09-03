TheVig Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (VIG)

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, TheVig has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TheVig coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. TheVig has a total market capitalization of $772,961.47 and approximately $11.00 worth of TheVig was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC.

KATZ Token (KATZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheVig Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. TheVig’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,338,355 coins. TheVig’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TheVig is vigor.ai. The Reddit community for TheVig is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin.

Buying and Selling TheVig

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheVig directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TheVig should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TheVig using one of the exchanges listed above.

