TheVig Price Tops $0.0009 (VIG)

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One TheVig coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TheVig has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. TheVig has a market cap of $772,961.47 and approximately $11.00 worth of TheVig was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC.

KATZ Token (KATZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TheVig

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. TheVig’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,338,355 coins. The official website for TheVig is vigor.ai. TheVig’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TheVig is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin.

TheVig Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheVig directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TheVig should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TheVig using one of the exchanges listed above.

