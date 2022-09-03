THORChain (RUNE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $624.75 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. THORChain has a total market cap of $624.75 million and approximately $39.33 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00009518 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain.

THORChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

