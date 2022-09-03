Thorstarter Price Reaches $0.0150 on Major Exchanges (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $12,326.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.54 or 0.00752833 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002426 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00838973 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015477 BTC.
Thorstarter Profile
Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.
