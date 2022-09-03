Thunder Token Market Cap Achieves $68.42 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009069 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00210614 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000257 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

