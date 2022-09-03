Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives C$1.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWM. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Standpoint Research lifted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of TSE TWM opened at C$1.21 on Monday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$506.96 million and a P/E ratio of 8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.32.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

