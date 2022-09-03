Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s Stock Performance

NYSE:TLYS opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $204.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,414 shares in the company, valued at $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 125.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

(Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.