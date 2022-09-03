Tim Jones Purchases 3,916 Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET) Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) insider Tim Jones purchased 3,916 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £20,089.08 ($24,273.90).

Tim Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Treatt alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Tim Jones purchased 5,328 shares of Treatt stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £29,836.80 ($36,052.20).

Treatt Price Performance

TET opened at GBX 544 ($6.57) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £331.11 million and a P/E ratio of 2,080.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 719.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 881.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.38. Treatt plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 503.36 ($6.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,315 ($15.89).

About Treatt

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.