TitanSwap (TITAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.43 Million

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 5% against the US dollar. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $55.43 million and $6.79 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00005234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,831.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00132138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034638 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022188 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TITAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

