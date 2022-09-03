TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Receives $38.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TODGF. Jefferies Financial Group raised TOD’S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TOD’S from €42.00 ($42.86) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

TOD’S Price Performance

TODGF stock opened at $33.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98. TOD’S has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $67.95.

TOD’S Company Profile

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

