TokenClub (TCT) Price Hits $0.0096

TokenClub (TCT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. TokenClub has a market cap of $9.51 million and approximately $877,010.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenClub coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenClub has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

TokenClub Coin Profile

TCT is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 992,439,499 coins. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com.

Buying and Selling TokenClub

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

