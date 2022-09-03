Tokes (TKS) Price Reaches $0.0160 on Major Exchanges

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000307 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00129882 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002101 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

