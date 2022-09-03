TOKPIE (TKP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,381.00

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000907 BTC on major exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $5.16 million and $19,381.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000797 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
TOKPIE Profile
TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
