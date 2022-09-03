Toncoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.48 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and $2.48 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00007416 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.45 or 0.01568293 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002284 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830857 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015744 BTC.
About Toncoin
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
Buying and Selling Toncoin
