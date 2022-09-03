TotemFi Hits Market Capitalization of $163,627.77 (TOTM)

TotemFi (TOTM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TotemFi has a total market cap of $163,627.77 and $13,859.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00449672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834908 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015463 BTC.

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.

