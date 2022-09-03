TouchCon Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,578.00 (TOC)

TouchCon (TOC) traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TouchCon has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $1,578.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TouchCon Coin Profile

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org.

TouchCon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

