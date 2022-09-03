TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $348.00

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 348 ($4.20) and last traded at GBX 348 ($4.20), with a volume of 346565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 362 ($4.37).

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 383.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 416.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 401.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at TR Property Investment Trust

In other news, insider Sarah-Jane Curtis acquired 4,772 shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 417 ($5.04) per share, for a total transaction of £19,899.24 ($24,044.51). In other news, insider David Watson acquired 5,202 shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of £19,871.64 ($24,011.16). Also, insider Sarah-Jane Curtis acquired 4,772 shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 417 ($5.04) per share, with a total value of £19,899.24 ($24,044.51).

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

