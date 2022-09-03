Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $168.00 at Morgan Stanley

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Shares of TT opened at $155.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.37. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

