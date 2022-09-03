TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.25.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TRU stock opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.43.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.