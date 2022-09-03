TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $151,537.00

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $343,689.54 and $151,537.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.83 or 0.00644577 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002344 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00834682 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015905 BTC.
TRAVA.FINANCE Profile
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 711,903,363 coins.
