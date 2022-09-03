TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $161,561.00

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $354,033.21 and $161,561.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00794169 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835702 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015421 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 711,903,363 coins.

Buying and Selling TRAVA.FINANCE

