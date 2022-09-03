Treecle (TRCL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26,665.00

Treecle (TRCL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Treecle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Treecle has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $26,665.00 worth of Treecle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Treecle has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,744.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00132169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034451 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022286 BTC.

About Treecle

Treecle (CRYPTO:TRCL) is a coin. Treecle’s total supply is 996,547,635 coins and its circulating supply is 669,900,000 coins. Treecle’s official Twitter account is @TRCL_0601 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Treecle’s official website is www.treecle.io.

Buying and Selling Treecle

According to CryptoCompare, “Treecle is a platform that allows users to buy/sell used cars. Treecle (TRCL) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency (ERC20), it is the native token of the Treecle platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treecle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treecle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treecle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

