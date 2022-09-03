Trias Token (new) One Day Volume Tops $198,276.00 (TRIAS)

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00005436 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Trias Token (new) has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $198,276.00 worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,781.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00131980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00034451 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022245 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Coin Profile

Trias Token (new) (CRYPTO:TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

