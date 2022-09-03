TripCandy Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (CANDY)

TripCandy (CANDY) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. TripCandy has a total market capitalization of $446,656.28 and $12.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TripCandy has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One TripCandy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,825.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00131850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034427 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022195 BTC.

About TripCandy

TripCandy is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,382,822 coins. TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio.

TripCandy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

