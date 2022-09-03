TriumphX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $173,096.00 (TRIX)

TriumphX (TRIX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, TriumphX has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $173,096.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,803.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00034746 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022219 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx.

TriumphX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

