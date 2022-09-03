TRONbetDice (DICE) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, TRONbetDice has traded 81.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRONbetDice has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $11,675.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRONbetDice coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,722.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00132227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00034441 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022312 BTC.

About TRONbetDice

TRONbetDice (DICE) is a coin. It launched on May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll. TRONbetDice’s official website is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice.

TRONbetDice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONbetDice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRONbetDice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRONbetDice using one of the exchanges listed above.

