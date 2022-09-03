Trumpcoin Achieves Market Cap of $340,950.41 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded down 69.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

