TrustSwap (SWAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.49 Million

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a market cap of $21.49 million and $507,477.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,819.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00131923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034431 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022202 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.