TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) PT Raised to $1.00

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $0.70 to $1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 108.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:TRX opened at $0.48 on Thursday. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $132.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.74.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TRX Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

