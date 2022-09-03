TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
TT Electronics Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TTGPF opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30.
TT Electronics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TT Electronics (TTGPF)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.