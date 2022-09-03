TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TT Electronics Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TTGPF opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

TT Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.