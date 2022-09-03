TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,993,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,294 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.96% of TTM Technologies worth $29,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TTM Technologies by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 195,453 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in TTM Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in TTM Technologies by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 173,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,904 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $36,793.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,904 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $36,793.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $233,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,261.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,941 shares of company stock valued at $589,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86.

TTM Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.