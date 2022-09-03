Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.55

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.55 and last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 351865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.
The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
