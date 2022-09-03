Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.55

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.55 and last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 351865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

