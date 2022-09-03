Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Twin Disc had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Twin Disc Price Performance

Twin Disc stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. Twin Disc has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $18.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,523,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 308,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

