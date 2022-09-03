Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Twin Disc stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $162.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.49. Twin Disc has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $18.20.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. Twin Disc had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
