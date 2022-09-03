Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $162.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.49. Twin Disc has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $18.20.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. Twin Disc had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 300,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,502,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the first quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

