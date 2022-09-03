Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $73.98

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.98 and last traded at $74.31, with a volume of 3970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

