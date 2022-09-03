U Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $565,264.00 (UUU)

U Network (UUU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, U Network has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One U Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. U Network has a market capitalization of $323,050.08 and approximately $565,264.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.36 or 0.00779656 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,798.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. The official website for U Network is u.network.

Buying and Selling U Network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.