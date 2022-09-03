U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SLCA. TheStreet lowered U.S. Silica from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Stock Up 6.8 %

NYSE SLCA opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.76. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $232,845.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,687.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $232,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,687.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $363,155.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,466.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,467 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at $59,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.