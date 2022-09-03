UBIX.Network (UBX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $380,187.00

UBIX.Network (UBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. UBIX.Network has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $380,187.00 worth of UBIX.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UBIX.Network has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One UBIX.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.35 or 0.00779238 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015612 BTC.

UBIX.Network Coin Profile

UBIX.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,558,153,243 coins. UBIX.Network’s official website is ubix.network. The official message board for UBIX.Network is medium.com/@ubix_network. UBIX.Network’s official Twitter account is @UBIX_Network.

UBIX.Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UBIX.Network is an open ecosystem designed to integrate decentralized applications into a cohesive whole. To solve the integration problem, the following solutions were used: 1. The original decentralized protocol UBIX ((DAG), consisting of blockchains of various types) has been developed and is used to exchange sensitive data (master data) between applications. 2. The Ubikiri super application interface built on microservices is used to exchange data between applications through the internal API. 3. A legal solution that allows users to legally determine the legal relationship arising between users and node holders. The legal framework is based on the original UBIX license designed for decentralized applications. For the development of applications, the UBIX launchpad platform is used, which is integrated into the UBIKIRI interface. A special approach called fair-ICO (fICO) is used to finance internal projects. The first internal fICO project was the internal UBIX.Exchange. For the exchange of values ​​within the platform, the native UBX cryptocurrency has been released. To regulate the money supply, monetary approaches are used with the use of public reserve and emission funds. In addition to UBX, tokens issued by various projects are used. For economic integration with external ecosystems (primarily with Ethereum), Crypto depository receipts are widely used both for UBX and for tokens issued on the platform. Prior to their token swap – UBIX was named Silent Notary (SNTR). “

