UBIX.Network (UBX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $380,187.00

UBIX.Network (UBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. UBIX.Network has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $380,187.00 worth of UBIX.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UBIX.Network has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One UBIX.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.35 or 0.00779238 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002421 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835720 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015612 BTC.
UBIX.Network Coin Profile
UBIX.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,558,153,243 coins. UBIX.Network’s official website is ubix.network. The official message board for UBIX.Network is medium.com/@ubix_network. UBIX.Network’s official Twitter account is @UBIX_Network.
UBIX.Network Coin Trading
