UGAS (UGAS) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

UGAS (UGAS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $176,066.40 and $79,362.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,832.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00132282 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034477 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022188 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

UGAS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.