Ultiledger Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,870.00 (ULT)

Ultiledger (ULT) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $22.62 million and approximately $10,870.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded up 44.3% against the US dollar. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,839.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004421 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005153 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00132217 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034525 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022180 BTC.
Ultiledger Coin Profile
Ultiledger (ULT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io.
Ultiledger Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
