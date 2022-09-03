Ultra Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $107.55 million and $1.08 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,803.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.23 or 0.00596994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00265596 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00061845 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00013784 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

