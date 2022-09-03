Unibright (UBT) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Unibright (UBT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Unibright coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a market cap of $22.19 million and approximately $201,864.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unibright has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,732.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00132148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034447 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022299 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

