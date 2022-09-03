Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Price Hits $0.0240 on Exchanges

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and $42,011.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.00521848 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002418 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835887 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015445 BTC.
About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection
