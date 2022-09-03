Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Market Capitalization Achieves $1.00 Million (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $82.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000504 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.51 or 0.01567704 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002305 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00830424 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015471 BTC.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Profile
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection
Receive News & Updates for Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Mystic Axies Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.