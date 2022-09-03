Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Market Capitalization Reaches $34.98 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $34.98 million and $18.47 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for $7.75 or 0.00039069 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00095274 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021019 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00257272 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00021470 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

