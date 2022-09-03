Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Hits $7.53 on Major Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $34.01 million and $16.74 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.53 or 0.00037804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00094161 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020835 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00260961 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00022679 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol.

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.