Unification (FUND) Price Hits $0.0819 on Major Exchanges

Unification (FUND) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Unification has traded 27% higher against the US dollar. One Unification coin can now be purchased for $0.0819 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges. Unification has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $26,678.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00032637 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00084958 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00041443 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Unification (FUND) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unification’s official website is unification.com. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unification core dev team has developed a simple block explorer that provides real-time network usage data. Monitor transactions, block time, voting power, and more dynamic stats with this web tool. Searching via transaction hash, block height and address are available in this beta release.”

