Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded up 123.8% against the U.S. dollar. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $20,523.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 196.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,934,290,495 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,208,359 coins. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official website is ufocoin.net.

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniform Fiscal Object should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the exchanges listed above.

