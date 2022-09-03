UniLayer (LAYER) Price Hits $0.0613 on Top Exchanges

UniLayer (LAYER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded 4% higher against the dollar. UniLayer has a market cap of $1.57 million and $192,878.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,807.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034830 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022215 BTC.

About UniLayer

LAYER is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,690,321 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniLayer

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.